South Africa

KZN man dies after being struck by motorist while gardening

24 July 2023 - 10:04
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the tragic accident in Ottawa, north of Durban on Sunday.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A 55-year-old man was pruning plants outside his home in Ottawa, north of Durban, when he was struck and killed by an elderly motorist who allegedly lost control of her car on Sunday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said the tragedy unfolded after 1pm. He said a team was dispatched after receiving a report that a man was trapped under a vehicle.

“Officers established a white Toyota Corolla had veered off the road and struck the homeowner who was pruning plants outside his property.”

Balram said the 68-year-old driver was trapped in the vehicle and officers had to help remove her. The driver alleged she had suffered a blackout before she lost control of her car.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics declared the man, who had suffered extensive injuries, dead on the scene.

The driver was treated for her injuries.

TimesLIVE

