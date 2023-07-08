Two men are in a critical condition after being ejected from a car which overturned in Johannesburg on Friday night.
Emer-G-Med said the accident happened in Witkoppen Road, Northriding, at about 11.20pm.
“Advanced life support paramedics worked fervently to stabilise them before they were rushed to nearby hospitals for further medical care,” said Emer-G-Med.
In a separate incident, the private ambulance service attended to a car crash in Van Der Bijl Avenue at about 815pm on Friday.
“Reports from the scene were that a light motor vehicle overturned several times, crashing into three other vehicles. A man in his thirties suffered serious injuries and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further care," said Emer-G-Med.
TimesLIVE
Two critical after being ejected from overturned vehicle in Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
Two men are in a critical condition after being ejected from a car which overturned in Johannesburg on Friday night.
Emer-G-Med said the accident happened in Witkoppen Road, Northriding, at about 11.20pm.
“Advanced life support paramedics worked fervently to stabilise them before they were rushed to nearby hospitals for further medical care,” said Emer-G-Med.
In a separate incident, the private ambulance service attended to a car crash in Van Der Bijl Avenue at about 815pm on Friday.
“Reports from the scene were that a light motor vehicle overturned several times, crashing into three other vehicles. A man in his thirties suffered serious injuries and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further care," said Emer-G-Med.
TimesLIVE
Baby and toddler among 15 fatalities in 'freak' Eastern Cape crash
One killed, 18 injured in vehicle pile-up on N3 between Cato Ridge, Hammarsdale
Ten people die in two separate crashes in Mpumalanga
More than 100 dead bodies remain unclaimed after Indian rail disaster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos