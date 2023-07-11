Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said.
Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.
This is a developing story
Reuters
Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal
Image: jcpjr/123rf
Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said.
Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.
This is a developing story
Reuters
French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash
Bus accident kills 10 wedding guests in Australia
More than 100 dead bodies remain unclaimed after Indian rail disaster
Texas driver charged with manslaughter after deadly Brownsville crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos