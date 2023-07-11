×

World

Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal

By Gopal Sharma - 11 July 2023 - 10:39
Image: jcpjr/123rf

Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said.

Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.

This is a developing story

Reuters

