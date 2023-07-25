More than 70 people have been injured but no fatalities have been reported after a horror bus crash just outside the University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus, according to paramedics.
The accident happened on Tuesday morning near the entrance to visitors' parking and involved what appears to be a student bus and a metro bus.
Emer-G-Med said 77 people were injured. ER24 put the number of injuries at 70.
“The patients were treated for their injuries, and the seriously injured were provided with advanced life support before they were transported to hospitals for further care. The exact details surrounding the incident are unknown. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
At least 70 people injured in UJ bus crash, no fatalities reported: Medics
Image: TrafficSA via Twitter
More than 70 people have been injured but no fatalities have been reported after a horror bus crash just outside the University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus, according to paramedics.
The accident happened on Tuesday morning near the entrance to visitors' parking and involved what appears to be a student bus and a metro bus.
Emer-G-Med said 77 people were injured. ER24 put the number of injuries at 70.
“The patients were treated for their injuries, and the seriously injured were provided with advanced life support before they were transported to hospitals for further care. The exact details surrounding the incident are unknown. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
Emer-G-Med said its paramedics found one bus overturned and lying on its side across the width of the road. The second had collided with a concrete structure.
“Several patients were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.”
JMPD, paramedics at the scene of ‘horrific’ bus crash near UJ entrance
Emer-G-Med said several patients had to be extricated from the buses “using specialised hydraulic equipment including the jaws of life”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos