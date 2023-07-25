A total of 16 children were injured on Tuesday morning when a taxi and two light motor vehicles collided on Tugela Street in Carletonville.
ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene at 7.22am to find the taxi and two cars in the middle of the road. Several children were seen seated on the side of the road, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
“Medics assessed the children and found one was in a severe condition while 15 had sustained minor to moderate injuries.
“The children were treated for their injuries and transported to Carletonville Provincial Hospital for further care.”
TimesLIVE
16 children injured in Carletonville road crash
Image: ER24
A total of 16 children were injured on Tuesday morning when a taxi and two light motor vehicles collided on Tugela Street in Carletonville.
ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene at 7.22am to find the taxi and two cars in the middle of the road. Several children were seen seated on the side of the road, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
“Medics assessed the children and found one was in a severe condition while 15 had sustained minor to moderate injuries.
“The children were treated for their injuries and transported to Carletonville Provincial Hospital for further care.”
TimesLIVE
JMPD, paramedics at the scene of ‘horrific’ bus crash near UJ entrance
Obey the rules of the road, urges minister after deadly Free State crash
KZN man dies after being struck by motorist while gardening
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos