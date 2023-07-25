Our drinking water is drawn from rivers like the Vaal, but it goes through a strict cleaning process that removes germs before it gets to our taps.
However, only half of the water treatment works in a preliminary survey produce water that doesn’t have germs that would make you sick.
Here’s how these facilities should work to make sure the water coming out of our taps is safe to drink.
[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
South Africa’s drinking water comes from rivers and dams, but it’s cleaned at water treatment works. Here’s how it’s done.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
