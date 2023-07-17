A motorist was stabbed and robbed after he crashed into rocks placed on the N2 in Durban in an alleged ambush.
The stretch of road near Chesterville and the Spaghetti Junction interchange has been the scene of several incidents in recent months.
In the latest incident a motorist hit rocks placed on the road and crashed into a barrier.
Garrith Jamieson, ALS Paramedics spokesperson, said when the driver tried to leave his vehicle he was robbed and stabbed in the chest.
"The patient, a male in his 20s, is in a serious condition and was transported to hospital by ambulance."
Jamieson warned motorists "to avoid using the N2 near Chesterville, especially at night, as rock placing seems to be an ongoing issue".
Motorist stabbed and robbed in N2 rock ‘ambush’
Image: ALS Paramedics
In one incident over the past few months, a late-night protest in the same vicinity resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres strewn across the road. Two vehicles collided while trying to avoid the obstruction.
In another incident, an elderly man was killed by a passing car while trying to flee from robbers near Chesterville.
Before that, a woman was forced to stop after encountering rocks near Spaghetti Junction, an interchange which has been the scene of several accidents and attacks. She was shot in the leg during the ambush. An off-duty security manager stopped to assist.
In another incident, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the South African Medical Association, was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he experienced car trouble near Spaghetti Junction. He hid in bushes next to the N2 when he came under attack.
