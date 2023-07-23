Zulu king promises to reduce lobola payments as incentive to end GBV

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini promised to look into reducing lobola payments if men do better to end the scourge of gender-based violence against women and children.

Misuzulu was the keynote speaker at the second annual National Men’s Day against gender-based violence and femicide at the King Zwelithini stadium in Umlazi on Saturday .

The event — which was preceded by 1.3km march from the Mangosuthu University of Technology to the stadium — is the brainchild of the Goodmen Foundation and the Zulu Queen’s Ka-Maskolo Foundation.

It seeks to encourage men to play an active role in the fight against GBVF which has been described as the second pandemic in the country.

Misuzulu made a heartfelt plea to Zulu men in particular to stand and be counted in the fight against abuse of women and children.

“I felt embarrassed when I saw the theme ‘where are men?’ because we are here but the situation we find ourselves in doesn’t show that we are around as real men. I’m pleading with you the Zulu nation — I don’t like to speak for other nations in this situation — I’m begging you as your king because the late king (Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu) was also stressing that you don’t touch a woman, you respect a child so that they can also do likewise,” he said.

“Respect is actually a must in the Zulu culture, for a home or a nation to thrive you must lead it with respect.”