The Zulu royal family has rejected claims by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was hospitalised in eSwatini following suspected poisoning.
Buthelezi said in a statement on Saturday night that the king was in hospital and further claimed that one of his majesty’s senior induna Douglas Xaba who worked closely with the king has died suddenly of suspected poisoning.
However, a statement released by Misuzulu's newly appointed spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, said the monarch was in a "perfect condition" and was not in hospital.
Prince Africa dimmed the reports as defamatory and baseless. He however confirmed Xaba's death.
Buthelezi said in the statement: “It is with great concern that I have received news from honourable Prince Vumile, brother to his Majesty King Mswati III, that his Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is being treated in a hospital in eSwatini, having taken ill earlier today.
“When his majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned. He immediately sought out medical treatment in eSwatini. I am informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in SA, as his parents had both received treatment in SA and subsequently died,” said Buthelezi.
Royal family dismisses claims King Misuzulu is in eSwatini hospital
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Zulu royal elders enter the fray in battle for the Ingonyama Trust
Prince Africa said King Misuzulu was in eSwatini to see his uncle King Mswati III, that country's head of state.
“The office of the crown king felt it prudent that during this visit, the king should undergo a medical examination while there,” said Prince Africa.
“This is informed by the context of our current times of pandemics such as Covid-19 and other dangerous ailments. His majesty's office decided to err on the side of caution and ensure that all possible impediments were tested, to mitigate any untimely eventuality, given reports of Mr Xaba's sudden death.
“It appears that there is an orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims of his majesty's ill health. This is not the first occasion such tactics have been mobilised, similar activities were done during his majesty's recent visit to eSwatini.
“The motives are unclear at this stage, however, the king remains cognisant that the political environment is ripe due to the approaching cycle of political elections. It seems that the intention is to create a public perception that his majesty is unwell and unfit. Ultimately, this creates unnecessary panic and perceptions of instability in the royal crown.”
