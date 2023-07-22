Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will lead the second annual National Men’s Day march against gender-based violence and femicide in Durban on Saturday.
The march is organised by the Goodmen Foundation — which encourages men to fight against GBV — and the Zulu Queen’s Ka-Maskolo Foundation. It seeks to raise awareness about the scourge of GBVF and encourage men to play an active role in the fight against it.
“As men we have a duty to stand up and protect women and children. This we can only achieve through individual actions and collaboration with each other. Hence, as the Goodmen Foundation we welcomed iSilo's [the monarch's] call that he made last year, for co-operation among civil society to get rid of this scourge of gender-based violence and femicide”, said Smangaye Xaba, CEO of the Goodmen Foundation.
GBVF is one of the most pressing social ills in South Africa, with 17,410 cases reported in the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest SAPS crime statistics.
The second men’s march will be a 1.3km walk from the Mangosuthu University of Technology and ending at the King Zwelithini stadium in Umlazi.
About 3,000 men are expected to participate in the walk while more than 8,000 are set to gather at the stadium, including civil society organisations, academic institutions, traditional and religious leaders and the public.
Also expected to attend the event is the prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister responsible for women, youth and people living with disabilities.
TimesLIVE
Thousands gather in Durban for National Men's Day march against GBV, femicide
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will lead the second annual National Men’s Day march against gender-based violence and femicide in Durban on Saturday.
The march is organised by the Goodmen Foundation — which encourages men to fight against GBV — and the Zulu Queen’s Ka-Maskolo Foundation. It seeks to raise awareness about the scourge of GBVF and encourage men to play an active role in the fight against it.
“As men we have a duty to stand up and protect women and children. This we can only achieve through individual actions and collaboration with each other. Hence, as the Goodmen Foundation we welcomed iSilo's [the monarch's] call that he made last year, for co-operation among civil society to get rid of this scourge of gender-based violence and femicide”, said Smangaye Xaba, CEO of the Goodmen Foundation.
GBVF is one of the most pressing social ills in South Africa, with 17,410 cases reported in the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest SAPS crime statistics.
The second men’s march will be a 1.3km walk from the Mangosuthu University of Technology and ending at the King Zwelithini stadium in Umlazi.
About 3,000 men are expected to participate in the walk while more than 8,000 are set to gather at the stadium, including civil society organisations, academic institutions, traditional and religious leaders and the public.
Also expected to attend the event is the prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister responsible for women, youth and people living with disabilities.
TimesLIVE
‘We’re not just here to support but to take part in the fight against GBV’: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini
Zulu King says GBV is a generational curse that must end
Anti-GBV app given thumbs up for its potential to help women and children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos