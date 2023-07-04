The Sunday Times reported tensions in the royal family ensued over control of the Ingonyama Trust.
ANC in KZN sends Zweli Mkhize to quell Zulu kingdom troubles
The ANC has tasked former health minister Zweli Mkhize with quelling tensions in the Zulu kingdom as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s office is at odds with his prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
This weekend conflicting reports on Misuzulu’s health dominated headlines. A statement from Buthelezi said the king was hospitalised in Eswatini with suspicions of poisoning.
Royal family spokesperson Prince Afrika Zulu said the news of the king being unwell was an “orchestrated agenda” to bring the king’s fitness into question.
As tensions in the kingdom played out in public, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed it tasked Mkhize to help resolve the Zulu kingdom matters.
“We identified Dr Zweli Mkhize because he is an elder who has a cordial relationship with Prince Buthelezi, Isilo Misuzulu and the departed king Mdlokombane,” the ANC said.
“Critically, Zweli Mkhize has been performing such a responsibility with utmost respect, behind closed doors and without side public commentary.
“We must all work together to position the monarchy as an office of strategic value in the future of the Zulu Kingdom.”
The Sunday Times reported tensions in the royal family ensued over control of the Ingonyama Trust.
There has also been a public spat between the ANC and IFP in KwaZulu-Natal over the royal family matters.
IFP councillor and Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi criticised the royal spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu, saying his remarks undermined the former IFP president Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The mayor accused Zulu of playing a political role on behalf of the ANC.
“We are concerned that when a Johnny-come-lately like Prince Africa emerges from the woodwork to try to discredit the good name of Prince Buthelezi in an effort to disrupt the good work Prince Buthelezi is doing as prime minister.
“We are issuing a caution to Prince Afrika to stop undermining the authority of Prince Buthelezi. Prince Afrika now has a tendency to contradict him,” he said.
The ANC described the mayor's statements as a “wedge driver.”
“The statement reveals tendencies of someone who is preoccupied with the exercise of peddling lies and sowing seeds of division. For the record the ANC in this province, out of respect, has avoided relentless requests for comments from the media regarding Zulu royal family internal matters.
“We are still nursing a hope that all issues involving the Zulu royal family that have played out in the public domain will be resolved internally with political parties keeping a distance.”
Royal family dismisses claims King Misuzulu is in eSwatini hospital
Aides dismiss Buthelezi’s claims that Zulu king is ill
