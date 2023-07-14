×

South Africa

Trio arrested with suspected stolen cars in Tsakane

14 July 2023 - 10:37
Three people have been arrested in Tsakane. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Three men are expected to appear in court after their arrest in Ekurhuleni on Thursday when they were found with suspected stolen cars.

The trio, aged 26, 36 and 37, were nabbed in a multidisciplinary tracing operation that included the Hawks' tactical operations management section, Ekurhuleni police district task team, Benoni police's vehicle crime investigation unit and security companies in Tsakane.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said: “Information was received that a group of suspects were in possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles in Tsakane. The information was operationalised and an observation was held at the identified premises. While the team was observing, a Ford Ranger departed the premises and the team tactically contained it.

“A suspect was arrested and the vehicle checked. It was discovered the Ford Ranger was sought for a case opened in Sophiatown. A search of the vehicle resulted in an unlicensed firearm and ammunition being found. The team searched the premises and two suspects were apprehended and four sought vehicles, unlicensed ammunition, sought registration plates, vehicle registration documents and cellphones were seized.”

Mogale said the trio face charges including possession of suspected stolen/hijacked motor vehicles, possession of registration papers belonging to stolen motor vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal ammunition.

They will appear in the Tsakane magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

