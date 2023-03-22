How to protect yourself against hi-tech car thieves

Car owners need to be more vigilant after the recent trend of car thieves brazenly making off with keyless cars in seconds.

Criminals are getting increasingly tech-savvy, with syndicates using advanced scanning equipment to intercept and clone smart key signals, a simple procedure that allows them to make off with virtually any vehicle.

Sophisticated cybercriminals are exploiting keyless entry systems in modern cars by extending the range of the remote so that once a driver is out of sight of a vehicle, they climb in and drive away — without any contact with the driver nor their awareness of it until they return to an empty parking spot.

According to police crime statistics, more than 9,600 vehicles and motorbikes were stolen in the second quarter of 2022 — a theft every 13 minutes.

The CEO of driver training school MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, says such crime leaves drivers with limited options with which to protect their vehicles, but advises motorists to be aware of their surroundings and be on the lookout for identifying markers of people who could be involved.

Criminals work in teams of up to six to “hijack” a vehicle’s key signal. The owner believes the car to be safe after checking it is locked. The theft requires a minimum of two people with two suitcases/folders that act as a scanner/amplifier and data receiver/transmitter.

These communicate with the car’s key and intercept the vehicle’s opening signal and the thieves are able to then start the engine. It takes 30 seconds.

The criminals often use a jammer to prevent the car’s tracker signal from being picked up. They buy themselves time until a new key can be programmed, which takes 30 minutes.

“Criminals follow you and your remote for a short distance to extend its range. Carrying backpacks or briefcases, they wait for targets in parking lots. Not our stereotypical presumption of what a criminal looks like,” says Herbert.

“Yet certain behaviours should raise concern. Be aware of the individuals around you. Those proceeding into a shop without waiting around are likely innocent. If they seem to be waiting around or hesitating for some reason, no matter how legitimate it may be, consider leaving and going to another store.