As is the case in every instance and in every government department, this government fails to see opportunities that stare them in th face. This includes “easy wins”, where SA as a country can benefit maximally, with minimal input from our side.
An example of this is to ensure that applications for various visas are processed as speedily and as effortlessly as possible.
I was thus not surprised to receive replies to official questions I submitted to the minister of home affairs that demonstrates yet another lost opportunity. Just like applications for tourism visas, retirement visa applications allow retired persons who are financially stable to reside in SA at certain period of times, or even permanently.
These individuals, who enjoy their retirement years with strong currencies such as the euro and the dollar, are able to spend time in SA, which has a currency that is incredibly profitable for them. This in turn means that they are able to easily contribute to our economy... through renting accommodation, hiring vehicles, enjoying extensive touring, spending on regular wining and dining, and shopping.
So, SA is indeed an attractive place for retirement for many retired foreigners.
Because home affairs takes an average of 12 months for retirement visas (as indicated in the minister’s replies to my questions) to be approved such people are discouraged from retiring in SA.
On average, such retirees have substantial funds to emigrate to SA and have significant spending power, which can only benefit SA and its economy.
Based on the replies to my questions, in the last three financial years and this year to date(from April 1, 2023), we have lost 499 opportunities, which potentially translates into at least a loss of just under R18,500,000 per month, or over R221,500,000 annually.
This is just one example why we need a change in government in the 2024 elections.
Manny de Freitas, MP and shadow minister of tourism
READER LETTER | Home affairs visa delays robbing SA
