A paramedic fended off three assailants who attempted to hijack the ambulance he was driving in Amaoti, north of Durban, on Tuesday night.
KZN VIP Protection Services said the paramedic had dropped off a colleague at her home when the incident occurred.
“Three men armed with a firearms attempted to stop the ambulance as he was making a U-turn to exit Amaoti.
“The suspects ran to the van and tried to pull the key out the ignition. They began assaulting the paramedic but he managed to break free and drive off. He hit pavements and almost crashed into oncoming traffic.”
The traumatised paramedic managed to drive to Phoenix, where he was escorted by private security officers to the police station.
He was then taken to hospital for treatment.
“We urge communities to respect ambulance services who continue to service your areas in the times when no-one would,” said KZN VIP Protection Services.
TimesLIVE
Paramedic fights off would-be hijackers during attempt to steal ambulance
Image: KZN VIP Protection Services
A paramedic fended off three assailants who attempted to hijack the ambulance he was driving in Amaoti, north of Durban, on Tuesday night.
KZN VIP Protection Services said the paramedic had dropped off a colleague at her home when the incident occurred.
“Three men armed with a firearms attempted to stop the ambulance as he was making a U-turn to exit Amaoti.
“The suspects ran to the van and tried to pull the key out the ignition. They began assaulting the paramedic but he managed to break free and drive off. He hit pavements and almost crashed into oncoming traffic.”
The traumatised paramedic managed to drive to Phoenix, where he was escorted by private security officers to the police station.
He was then taken to hospital for treatment.
“We urge communities to respect ambulance services who continue to service your areas in the times when no-one would,” said KZN VIP Protection Services.
TimesLIVE
Striking nurses ‘attacked’ ambulance transporting child in critical condition to KZN hospital
Paramedic ‘killed’ by husband against whom she had taken a protection order
Well-known KZN paramedic Paul Herbst dies
Calls for protection of paramedics intensify
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos