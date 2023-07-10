Tyres and rims worth an estimated R250,000 have been stolen from a grader parked at a stadium in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
According to the City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, the discovery at Sinaba stadium was made during a mayoral visit. The delegation found the grader sitting on bricks and stripped of its new tyres, rims and nuts.
It was meant to prepare the informal soccer fields to make them more usable for communities in the area before moving to other parts of the country.
Speaking to Sowetan, Dlamini said that armed men outsmarted the security guards at the stadium and held them at gunpoint before the theft happened.
“Unfortunately the security detail that was deployed could not react on time and ask for help because the criminals outsmarted them. They held them at gunpoint and tied them up together,” he said before adding that unlike the other municipal vehicles, the grader did not have anti-hijack devices installed.
“Because the grader is a plant and not a motor vehicle, we could not install anti-hijack and other technology inside it. So, the criminals broke one of the doors and even stole the nuts from the grader because they were steel,” he said.
Dlamini also added that there was no CCTV footage of the incident and said the municipality was not experiencing such a theft for the first time.
“This is not the first incident. Last year we found a truck being drained of fuel and a few years ago we also discovered other thefts we had not anticipated,” he added.
Mayor of Ekurhuleni Sivuyile Ngodwana has condemned the incident and said that theft derailed service delivery.
“Theft of municipal property does not only delay the delivery of services, but it also inconveniences residents who benefit directly from these services. We condemn the senseless theft at Sinaba stadium,” he said.
A case of theft has been registered with SAPS. Investigations are underway and no arrests have yet been mad.
Grader stripped off of tyres, rims, nuts worth R250k
Ngodwana says theft delays the delivery of services
Image: Sperring Geoffrey/123rf.com
