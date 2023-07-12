A father and his two young children died in a shack fire in Tshwane on Wednesday.
The fire broke out about 1.35am at Transit Camp in Mamelodi Extension 18.
Tshwane spokesperson Charles Mabaso said: “The emergency services responded to an incident where multiple informal dwellings were reported to be on fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find an informal dwelling of about three rooms burnt down.
“Members of the public reported three people were believed to be in the dwelling when the fire was discovered. The bodies of a man of unconfirmed age, a boy aged about nine and a girl of about five were discovered burnt beyond recognition after the fire was extinguished.”
Mabaso confirmed they were family members.
He appealed to residents to ensure candles are put in a safe candleholder, electrical plugs are not overloaded and coal fires are not left unattended overnight.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Father, two children die in shack fire in Mamelodi
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
