KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday confirmed that two trucks were set alight as they waited in a queue on the N2.
Four more trucks fall victim to arson attack in Mpumalanga, bringing total number to 20
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
A woman sustained burn wounds in yet another attack on trucks, this time in Mpumalanga early on Wednesday morning.
The latest in a wave of arson attacks saw four trucks torched at about 5.30am on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“Three trucks were seriously burnt while one only burnt in the cabin.
“One passenger, a lady, sustained burn wounds on her feet as she was allegedly asleep in one of the trucks. She was taken for medical help by the EMS vehicle.”
A similar modus operandi to others reported since the weekend was used in this latest attack, according to Mohlala, with armed men having emerged from the bushes and instructed the drivers to get out of the vehicles or risk getting burnt inside.
The drivers opted to abandon the trucks, which were then set on fire.
“No-one has been arrested so far and the police are continuing with investigations. The motive is unknown at the moment,” Mohlala said.
“The incident of a truck that was burning on the R59 Road, north bound near block house is not related to the truck attacks. It is reported that the truck caught fire following a tyre burst. The driver managed to stop the truck and called emergency services for assistance,” police said in response to a query by TimesLIVE.
The latest incident brings the total number of trucks torched to 20 in four days.
KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday confirmed that two trucks were set alight as they waited in a queue on the N2.
Truckers deny hand in latest attacks but vows protests
Just hours earlier, Limpopo police revealed that three trucks were burnt in Sekhukhune on the R547 Lydenburg road.
Armed men forced the driver of one truck out of his cab before setting the truck and two others alight.
On Sunday, 11 trucks were torched in two separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Six were torched on the N3 highway at Van Reenen's Pass while the remaining five were set alight at Waterval Boven.
No arrests have been made in any of the attacks.
Police top brass have called a press briefing for Wednesday to detail their response to the apparently co-ordinated attacks in KZN, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo.
