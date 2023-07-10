×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Illegal abalone processing facility uncovered in upmarket Constantia

By Kim Swartz - 10 July 2023 - 14:10
Cape Town police arrested a 43-year-old man for operating an illegal abalone processing facility at a house in Constantia. They seized abalone worth about R2m.
Cape Town police arrested a 43-year-old man for operating an illegal abalone processing facility at a house in Constantia. They seized abalone worth about R2m.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town police have arrested a man for operating an abalone processing facility in one of the city's most upmarket suburbs.

The 43-year-old Ghanaian man was arrested in Constantia on Saturday.

Police confiscated dried abalone worth about R2m.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the public order unit raided the property after receiving a tip-off about “illegal activities at a residence situated in the in the Constantia area.

“The members pounced on the residence, where they ensued with a search which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R1.94m, as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the abalone before shipping it out of the country,” said Pojie.

Hawks bust man with abalone worth more than R640,000

Western Cape Hawks have arrested a man for possession of abalone worth R643,000.
News
1 month ago

“The members arrested a 43-year-old Ghanaian national who was found on the premises and detained him at Kirstenhof SAPS. He faces a charge of illegal possession of abalone and is scheduled to appear in court once charged.”

Pojie said “the depletion of our endangered living marine resources poses a threat to the economy. It also contributes towards the commission of other serious crime where syndicates are involved, such as abalone and drug smuggling. Hence enhanced vigilance through increased high-density patrols and gathering of information to curb these crimes.” 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...