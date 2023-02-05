“At about 3.30pm a search warrant was executed at business premises in West End. During the search a total of 7,388 units of abalone and a green Toyota bakkie with an estimated value of R1.8m were confiscated,” said Janse van Rensburg.
She said two suspects, aged 59 and 30, were arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resource Act and illegal possession of abalone. They are set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects bust for possession of abalone worth R1.8m in Gqeberha
Image: 123RF/bedo
Eastern Cape police have arrested two suspects for possession of abalone worth R1.8m in Gqeberha.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects were netted on Friday in a joint operation between the public order policing unit, department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs, SanParks and a private company.
