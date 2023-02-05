×

South Africa

Two suspects bust for possession of abalone worth R1.8m in Gqeberha

05 February 2023 - 12:21
Two suspects are set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrates' court for possession of abalone worth R1.8m.
Image: 123RF/bedo

Eastern Cape police have arrested two suspects for possession of abalone worth R1.8m in Gqeberha.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects were netted on Friday in a joint operation between the public order policing unit, department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs, SanParks and a private company.

“At about 3.30pm a search warrant was executed at business premises in West End. During the search a total of 7,388 units of abalone and a green Toyota bakkie with an estimated value of R1.8m were confiscated,” said Janse van Rensburg.

She said two suspects, aged 59 and 30, were arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resource Act and illegal possession of abalone. They are set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

