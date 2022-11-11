The Hawks have arrested a man allegedly transporting R9m worth of abalone in Paarl.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said a multidisciplinary investigation team acted on a tip-off on Thursday.
“The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team — together with crime intelligence, K9 unit Boland and officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs — responded to information about a truck transporting illegal abalone on the N1. The truck was observed and later stopped and searched,” said Hani.
Hawks swoop on truck driver transporting abalone worth R9m
Image: Hawks
The Hawks have arrested a man allegedly transporting R9m worth of abalone in Paarl.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said a multidisciplinary investigation team acted on a tip-off on Thursday.
“The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team — together with crime intelligence, K9 unit Boland and officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs — responded to information about a truck transporting illegal abalone on the N1. The truck was observed and later stopped and searched,” said Hani.
“The team seized 30,520 units of dried abalone valued at about R9m. The abalone was hidden in false compartments.
“One suspect, aged 26, was arrested. The truck and abalone were seized for further investigation.”
The suspect will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court on Monday on charges of possession and transporting abalone.
TimesLIVE
Hijacked ambulance recovered by Hawks in Durban
Couple nabbed for allegedly submitting fake death insurance claim 23 years ago
Ex-prosecutor convicted of taking cash to make drunk driving case ‘go away’
Truck driver sentenced to 15 years in prison for smuggling explosives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos