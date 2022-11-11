×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks swoop on truck driver transporting abalone worth R9m

11 November 2022 - 13:43
A truck driver will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court on Monday on charges of transporting and possession of abalone worth about R9m.
A truck driver will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court on Monday on charges of transporting and possession of abalone worth about R9m.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks have arrested a man allegedly transporting R9m worth of abalone in Paarl.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said a multidisciplinary investigation team acted on a tip-off on Thursday.  

“The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team — together with crime intelligence, K9 unit Boland and officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs — responded to information about a truck transporting illegal abalone on the N1. The truck was observed and later stopped and searched,” said Hani.

“The team seized 30,520 units of dried abalone valued at about R9m. The abalone was hidden in false compartments.

“One suspect, aged 26, was arrested. The truck and abalone were seized for further investigation.”

The suspect will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court on Monday on charges of possession and transporting abalone.

TimesLIVE

Hijacked ambulance recovered by Hawks in Durban

A state ambulance was among three hijacked vehicles the Hawks recovered in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Couple nabbed for allegedly submitting fake death insurance claim 23 years ago

A Gauteng couple has been arrested for allegedly submitting fake death insurance claim 23 years ago.
News
2 days ago

Ex-prosecutor convicted of taking cash to make drunk driving case ‘go away’

A former Seshego district public prosecutor in Limpopo was convicted by the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Truck driver sentenced to 15 years in prison for smuggling explosives

A truck driver has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa