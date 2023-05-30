“An endangered species K9 detection dog reacted positively at the boot of the vehicle as well on the container that was also found on the premises,” said Hani.
Hawks bust man with abalone worth more than R640,000
Image: Supplied
Western Cape Hawks have arrested a man for possession of abalone worth R643,000.
The Hawks’ economic protected resources team, crime intelligence centre narcotics and gang, Bellville crime prevention unit and officials from the department of forestry, fisheries & environment had been surveilling the suspect after receiving a tipoff about abalone being stored at a house on Iona Street in Bellville.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the joint operation team caught the suspect on the premises while seated inside a silver Mercedes-Benz on Monday.
“An endangered species K9 detection dog reacted positively at the boot of the vehicle as well on the container that was also found on the premises,” said Hani.
“Opening the boot, they found five boxes containing 2,055 units of dried abalone, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested. Subsequent to that, the container on the premises was also opened and 20 more boxes of dried abalone were discovered, weighing 464kg with an estimated value of more than R2.8m.”
Hani said the suspect was arrested for the abalone found in the vehicle. He is set to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
