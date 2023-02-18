×

Three nabbed in separate incidents for possession of abalone worth R1.4m and unlicensed firearm and ammunition

By TIMESLIVE - 18 February 2023 - 15:26
Two men have been arrested for possession of R1,4m in abalone without the necessary permits.
Image: 123RF/bedo

Western Cape police have arrested three men in separate incidents for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and abalone.

On Wednesday, Ravensmead police arrested an 18-year-old after searching premises in Pinedene Street and finding Mandrax tablets, methamphetamines and a 9mm pistol with ammunition, said SAPS spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

In another incident, two suspects aged 23 and 29 were arrested on the R43 between Gansbaai and Stanford on Friday, he added.

“They stopped a suspicious minibus taxi and searched the vehicle, confiscating 3,608 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R1.4m. The suspects were charged with possession of abalone without the necessary documentation,” said Swartbooi.

The three will appear in the Bellville and Hermanus magistrate's courts respectively.

TimesLIVE

Two suspects bust for possession of abalone worth R1.8m in Gqeberha

Eastern Cape police have arrested two suspects for possession of abalone worth R1.8m in Gqeberha.
News
1 week ago

Police confiscate R4m worth of drugs in Cape Town informal settlement

Police were on patrol near the informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Wednesday evening when they arrested suspects with drugs and abalone.
News
2 months ago

Trio bust for illegal possession of R2.8m worth of abalone

Three suspects have been arrested for illegal possession and processing of abalone in Cape Town.
News
2 months ago

