×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban policewoman nabbed in R6m cocaine bust

23 May 2023 - 12:55
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Cocaine, with a street value of R6m, was seized at a Durban flat.
Cocaine, with a street value of R6m, was seized at a Durban flat.
Image: Durban Metro Police Facebook page

Two Durban women — one of them a police officer — were arrested after cocaine with a street value of R6m was found at a flat in the CBD.

Metro Police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the team received a tip-off that drugs were being stored at a flat in the Point area.

Surveillance was conducted to confirm the information and a search warrant was secured.

When the team searched the flat they found “a substantial amount of pure cocaine”, worth about R6m.

Zungu said the two women — aged 52 and 49 — were arrested and charged at the local police station.

“One of them is a policewoman,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Italian police find R16bn in cocaine stashed in banana crates

Police in southern Italy have seized 2,700kg of cocaine hidden in two refrigerated containers containing bananas shipped from Ecuador.
News
1 week ago

Two arrested after drug lab worth R150m uncovered

Two people were arrested after a surreptitious drug lab worth R150 million was uncovered by the Hawks in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg, on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five

Five men were arrested in two separate incidents on Friday night in Cape Town and will appear in court on drug-related charges, Western Cape police ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people