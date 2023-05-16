×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Italian police find R16bn in cocaine stashed in banana crates

By Reuters - 16 May 2023 - 12:12
The drugs were discovered in 12m containers thanks to specialised scanners, helped by a sniffer dog named Joel, police said.
The drugs were discovered in 12m containers thanks to specialised scanners, helped by a sniffer dog named Joel, police said.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Police in southern Italy have seized 2,700kg of cocaine hidden in two refrigerated containers of bananas shipped from Ecuador.

The haul, found in the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro, would have been worth more than €800m (R16.6bn), Italy's Guardia di Finanza police said.

The shipment came from Guayaquil in Ecuador and its final destination was Armenia.

The drugs were discovered in the 12m containers thanks to specialised scanners, helped by a sniffer dog named Joel, the police added.

Two arrested after drug lab worth R150m uncovered

Two people were arrested after a surreptitious drug lab worth R150 million was uncovered by the Hawks in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg, on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

In the past few days they found a further 600kg of cocaine in fruit containers also from Ecuador. The consignments were destined for Italy, Croatia, Greece and Georgia, they added.

Calabria is home to the “Ndrangheta”, which has supplanted Sicily's Cosa Nostra as Italy's most powerful mafia organisation and plays a central role in the drugs trade.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel