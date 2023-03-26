×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police seize drugs worth R300,000 at lodge used as drug lab

By TIMESLIVE - 26 March 2023 - 08:50
Gauteng police have confiscated drugs worth R300 000 at a lodge in Midrand. Stock photo.
Gauteng police have confiscated drugs worth R300 000 at a lodge in Midrand. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Gauteng police discovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth about R300,000 on Friday at a lodge in Midrand. 

According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi members of the organised crime investigation unit received information on a suspected drug lab at a lodge in Midrand.

“The members swiftly acted and upon arrival at the said place, two rooms were searched leading to the discovery of suspected cocaine rocks, crystal-meth, ecstasy tablets, chemicals and laboratory apparatus.

“It was further established that the lodge manager is the only one with access to the two specific rooms. He was arrested and charged with illegal manufacturing and dealing in drugs,” Nevhuhulwi said. 

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela applauded officers for removing drugs from the streets.

“We remain resolute in the fight against the scourge of drug abuse and we will continue ensuring that those who deal in drugs are identified and brought to book”, Mawela said.

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...