‘Violence in life of couple in baby rape, murder case’
Residents also heard gunshots
Two days before a 36-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered his girlfriend’s eight-day-old baby, neighbours heard gunshots coming from the couple’s rented room.
Neighbours in Welverdiend, Carletonville, west of Johannesburg told Sowetan how the couple had a violent relationship even during the woman’s pregnancy. The couple cannot be named as the man has not pleaded to the rape and murder charge he is facing...
