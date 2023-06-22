×

South Africa

‘Violence in life of couple in baby rape, murder case’

Residents also heard gunshots

22 June 2023 - 06:55
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Two days before a 36-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered his girlfriend’s eight-day-old baby, neighbours heard gunshots coming from the couple’s rented room.

Neighbours in Welverdiend, Carletonville, west of Johannesburg told Sowetan how the couple had a violent relationship even during the woman’s pregnancy. The couple cannot be named as the man has not pleaded to the rape and murder charge he is facing...

