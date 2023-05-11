Father of boy in rape video speaks of heartbreak, anger
'I still don't understand why he did what he did. He is a pastor'
The father of a 15-year-old boy whose sexual abuse, allegedly by an ANC councillor, was captured on video has spoken about his anger and heartbreak when he found out about the incident.
The man who cannot be named to protect his minor son’s identity says family members told him about the video which emerged on social media at the weekend. He said what was more heartbreaking was the fact that his son had not been able to speak of the incident...
Father of boy in rape video speaks of heartbreak, anger
'I still don't understand why he did what he did. He is a pastor'
The father of a 15-year-old boy whose sexual abuse, allegedly by an ANC councillor, was captured on video has spoken about his anger and heartbreak when he found out about the incident.
The man who cannot be named to protect his minor son’s identity says family members told him about the video which emerged on social media at the weekend. He said what was more heartbreaking was the fact that his son had not been able to speak of the incident...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos