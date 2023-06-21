Business owners to engage with investors at Soweto Investment Conference

Township entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to rub shoulders with investors at the second Soweto Investment Conference taking place today and tomorrow at the Nasrec Expo Centre, in Johannesburg.
The investment conference will bring together international and local investors, entrepreneurs, government officials and thought leaders from around the country.
Soweto Tourism chairperson Thato Mothopeng told Sowetan the conference will afford investors an opportunity to explore investment opportunities in the township's various business sectors.
“Through this conference, we aim to stimulate investment, create employment opportunities and contribute to the sustainable development of our community.
"The aim of the investment conference is to attract local and international investors and partners who are interested in partnering towards creating and developing Soweto into an environment that is economically sustainable, business friendly and ecologically welcoming connected to the globe through technology..., said Mothopeng.
He said the investment conference will also facilitate partnerships and collaborations between local businesses, private business, investors and government entities.
"Attendees will have the chance to engage with influential figures, explore potential joint ventures and discover investment prospects across various sectors,” said Mothopeng.
He said the conference will highlight the diverse sectors poised for investment, including manufacturing, tourism, renewable energy, infrastructure and more.
Mothopeng said renowned speakers and experts will share insights and success stories, providing valuable knowledge on navigating Soweto's investment landscape.
"Attendees can expect engaging panel discussions, informative presentations and interactive workshops that delve into key topics such as sustainable development, innovation and inclusive growth.
The event is hosted by Soweto Tourism and Business Development Association in collaboration with GL events and strategic partners. The conference will be attended by Gauteng Tourism Authority chief executive officer Sthembiso Dlamini, Gauteng Enterprise Propellor chief executive Saki Zamxaka, officials from financial institutions and tourism organisations, as well as the mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda, Mothopeng said.
MORE INFORMATION AT: WWW.SOWETOTOURISM.ORG.ZA
Cell/WhatsApp: 065 920 9718 / 074 202 3809
Email: info@sowetotourism.org.za
Website: https://sowetotourism.org.za
Registration: https://reg.sowetotourism.org.za
Business owners to engage with investors at Soweto Investment Conference
We aim to stimulate investment, create jobs – Mothopeng
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Township entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to rub shoulders with investors at the second Soweto Investment Conference taking place today and tomorrow at the Nasrec Expo Centre, in Johannesburg.
The investment conference will bring together international and local investors, entrepreneurs, government officials and thought leaders from around the country.
Soweto Tourism chairperson Thato Mothopeng told Sowetan the conference will afford investors an opportunity to explore investment opportunities in the township's various business sectors.
“Through this conference, we aim to stimulate investment, create employment opportunities and contribute to the sustainable development of our community.
"The aim of the investment conference is to attract local and international investors and partners who are interested in partnering towards creating and developing Soweto into an environment that is economically sustainable, business friendly and ecologically welcoming connected to the globe through technology..., said Mothopeng.
He said the investment conference will also facilitate partnerships and collaborations between local businesses, private business, investors and government entities.
"Attendees will have the chance to engage with influential figures, explore potential joint ventures and discover investment prospects across various sectors,” said Mothopeng.
He said the conference will highlight the diverse sectors poised for investment, including manufacturing, tourism, renewable energy, infrastructure and more.
Mothopeng said renowned speakers and experts will share insights and success stories, providing valuable knowledge on navigating Soweto's investment landscape.
"Attendees can expect engaging panel discussions, informative presentations and interactive workshops that delve into key topics such as sustainable development, innovation and inclusive growth.
The event is hosted by Soweto Tourism and Business Development Association in collaboration with GL events and strategic partners. The conference will be attended by Gauteng Tourism Authority chief executive officer Sthembiso Dlamini, Gauteng Enterprise Propellor chief executive Saki Zamxaka, officials from financial institutions and tourism organisations, as well as the mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda, Mothopeng said.
MORE INFORMATION AT: WWW.SOWETOTOURISM.ORG.ZA
Cell/WhatsApp: 065 920 9718 / 074 202 3809
Email: info@sowetotourism.org.za
Website: https://sowetotourism.org.za
Registration: https://reg.sowetotourism.org.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos