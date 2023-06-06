×

South Africa

‘Shoot when the enemy shoots at you’, Lesufi tells crime prevention wardens

06 June 2023 - 12:05
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the wardens will be equipped with hi-tech equipment to help them fight crime. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

“Shoot when the enemy shoots at you.”

These were the words of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi when he welcomed 2,000 newly trained crime prevention wardens in the province. 

This is in addition to the 4,000 wardens deployed to support police fighting lawlessness across the province.

Lesufi said the 6,000 wardens are permanently employed to grow a safer Gauteng and combat crime.

“We have concluded training those who are ready to carry weapons. We are ready to release weapons to you so you can shoot when the enemy shoots at you.

“You are going to be trained every day, every month, every year so those who think we have rushed you to go to the streets can eat humble pie,” he said.

Lesufi reiterated the wardens will not replace police officers, saying they will be deployed where protection is needed. 

“Gone are the days where people get mugged on their way to the taxi rank. Gone are the days when our children fear going to school because they being are bullied.

“Gone are the days when they sell drugs. Their days are numbered. Gone are the days when they sell rotten food to our people in spaza shops, gone are the days where people are scared of gunshots at night.”

Lesufi said the wardens will be equipped with hi-tech equipment, including 180 drones, 200 cars and six helicopters, to help them fight crime.

“This is an integrated crime prevention plan which includes the highest form of technology. The first form of technology is to install CCTVs in all our townships in Gauteng.

“We are proud to announce the first township to receive CCTV. They are now connected in Diepsloot. We are taking them to all our townships so no-one commits crime without us seeing that particular individual.”

Lesufi slammed those who criticised the government and that said the initiative was a waste of money.

TimesLIVE

