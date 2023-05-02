Lesufi’s crime busters ready for the streets
'Not all the wardens will carry firearms'
Not all the 4,000 Gauteng crime prevention wardens will be carrying firearms when they are deployed for the first time today to some of the province’s crime hotspots.
The group is expected to be deployed in Soweto, Tembisa, Benoni, Daveyton, Brakpan, Atteridgeville and Olivenhoutbosch in Centurion today. ..
Lesufi’s crime busters ready for the streets
'Not all the wardens will carry firearms'
Not all the 4,000 Gauteng crime prevention wardens will be carrying firearms when they are deployed for the first time today to some of the province’s crime hotspots.
The group is expected to be deployed in Soweto, Tembisa, Benoni, Daveyton, Brakpan, Atteridgeville and Olivenhoutbosch in Centurion today. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos