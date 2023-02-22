Residents welcome Lesufi's crime fighting measures
Panic button pilot rolled out in Diepsloot in 2016 hailed as a success
Residents of Diepsloot, one of Gauteng’s most crime-ridden areas, say they are hopeful that measures announced by premier Panyaza Lesufi to fight crime will rid their township of thuggery.
An under-resourced police force and the dense population has often been blamed for the spiking cases of murder, rape, robbery and xenophobic killings including mob justice. Last year, the township in the north of Joburg became a focal point following numerous incidents of crime against foreign nationals. This saw police minister Bheki Cele dedicating more officers and vehicles on the ground...
Residents welcome Lesufi's crime fighting measures
Panic button pilot rolled out in Diepsloot in 2016 hailed as a success
Residents of Diepsloot, one of Gauteng’s most crime-ridden areas, say they are hopeful that measures announced by premier Panyaza Lesufi to fight crime will rid their township of thuggery.
An under-resourced police force and the dense population has often been blamed for the spiking cases of murder, rape, robbery and xenophobic killings including mob justice. Last year, the township in the north of Joburg became a focal point following numerous incidents of crime against foreign nationals. This saw police minister Bheki Cele dedicating more officers and vehicles on the ground...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos