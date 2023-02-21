×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lesufi promises war against thugs in Gauteng

Choppers to help arrest crime

By Nomazima Nkosi and Noxolo Sibiya - 21 February 2023 - 07:30

Drones, helicopters and panic buttons – these were some of the bold promises made by premier Panyaza Lesufi yesterday in his speech waging war against Gauteng thugs. 

Lesufi, who delivered his maiden state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday, described crime fighting as his government’s top priority. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial