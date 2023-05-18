ANC waits for court decision before acting on Sepale
‘We want to tread carefully with the councillor’s matter’
By Lindile Sifile and Jeanette Chabalala - 18 May 2023 - 07:00
The ANC in North West will not fire its disgraced ward councillor who is charged for sexually abusing young boys and producing child pornography just yet.
Speaking on the sidelines of Tebogo Sepale’s appearance at the Orkney magistrate’s court yesterday, the party’s provincial secretary Louis Diremelo told Sowetan that they wanted to wait for the accused’s bail application process to conclude before they can make a final decision on his future with the organisation...
