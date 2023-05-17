His new attorney Kobus Burger told reporters outside court that he was approached by Sepale’s mother on Tuesday and only consulted with his client this morning.
Rape case against ANC councillor postponed
Sepale facing 11 charges for sex crimes arrived in court with new lawyer
Image: Antonio Muchave
The statutory rape case against ANC councillor Tebogo Sepalehas been postponed to June 26 for further investigation and for a possible bail application.
Sepale, a councillor in the Matlosana municipality, looked calm as he appeared in the fully packed Orkney magistrate’s court.
He smiled as he entered the courtroom.
Sepale is facing 11 charges, including two statutory rape, sexual violation of a child, manufacturing child porn, rape and sexual intimidation.
The state said more charges could be added.
His new attorney Kobus Burger told reporters outside court that he was approached by Sepale’s mother on Tuesday and only consulted with his client this morning.
“I received instructions yesterday from the accused’s mother to represent him. At this stage, it is uncertain exactly what the charges against him will be. I still need to consult with him properly before we do the bail application later in June,” Burger said.
The state intends to oppose bail.
Sowetan previously reported that just three days before videos of him having sex with boys surfaced on social media, Sepale allegedly sent a naked video of himself to an anti gender-based violence activist who was seeking help in getting funding for her organisation.
Different political parties, including the EFF and Active African Christians United Movement gathered outside the court to protest against Sepale and to show support to his alleged victims.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
