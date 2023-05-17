×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rape case against ANC councillor postponed

Sepale facing 11 charges for sex crimes arrived in court with new lawyer

17 May 2023 - 12:19
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
ANC councillor TebogoSepale appeared at the Orkney magistrate's court in the North West province. Sepale is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.
ANC councillor TebogoSepale appeared at the Orkney magistrate's court in the North West province. Sepale is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The statutory rape case against ANC councillor Tebogo Sepalehas been postponed to June 26 for further investigation and for a possible bail application.

Sepale, a councillor in the Matlosana municipality, looked calm as he appeared in the fully packed Orkney magistrates court.  

He smiled as he entered the courtroom. 

Sepale is facing 11 charges, including two statutory rape, sexual violation of a child, manufacturing child porn, rape and sexual intimidation.

The state said more charges could be added.

His new attorney Kobus Burger told reporters outside court that he was approached by Sepales mother on Tuesday and only consulted with his client this morning.

“I received instructions yesterday from the accuseds mother to represent him. At this stage, it is uncertain exactly what the charges against him will be. I still need to consult with him properly before we do the bail application later in June,” Burger said.  

The state intends to oppose bail.

Sowetan previously reported that just three days before videos of him having sex with boys surfaced on social media, Sepale allegedly sent a naked video of himself to an anti gender-based violence activist who was seeking help in getting funding for her organisation.

Different political parties, including the EFF and Active African Christians United Movement gathered outside the court to protest against Sepale and to show support to his alleged victims.

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za

Father of boy in rape video speaks of heartbreak, anger

The father of a 15-year-old boy whose sexual abuse, allegedly by an ANC councillor, was captured on video has spoken about his anger and heartbreak ...
News
6 days ago

Rape-accused ANC councillor previously caught for murder

A murder case against an ANC councillor who is now facing two cases of statutory rape was provisionally withdrawn due to outstanding DNA results.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, her father, Thabo Bester and five other accused appear in ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe