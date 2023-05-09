×

South Africa

Rape-accused ANC councillor previously caught for murder

Matter was withdrawn due to outstanding DNA results

09 May 2023 - 07:00
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter

A murder case against an ANC councillor who is now facing two cases of statutory rape was provisionally withdrawn due to outstanding DNA results.

Today, Tebogo Elias Sepale, whose sexual videos with minor young boys emerged on social media at the weekend is expected to appear in the Orkney magistrate’s court on charges of statutory rape and crimen injuria...

