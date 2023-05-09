"There could be more charges added. A final charge sheet will be finalised in the next court appearance.
Rape-accused councillor appears in court
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
North West ANC councillor Tebogo Sepale, whose sexual videos with minor boys emerged on social media at the weekend, made a brief appearance in the Orkney magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Sepale's time in the dock was less than five minutes after he opted for a private attorney. He is facing 11 provisional charges.
His matter was postponed to May 17 for legal representation, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
Mamothame said Sepale is facing 11 provisional charges which include two of statutory rape, sexual violation of a child, manufacturing child porn, rape and sexual intimidation.
Rape-accused ANC councillor previously caught for murder
"There could be more charges added. A final charge sheet will be finalised in the next court appearance.
"When he appears (next week) his legal representative will come and confirm that he or she will be representing him and a date for bail will be decided [on]," Mamothame said.
The state intends to oppose bail and Sepale remains in custody.
Sowetan earlier reported that just three days before the videos surfaced, he allegedly sent a naked video of himself to an anti gender-based violence activist who was seeking an official letter from him which she would use to source funding for her organisation.
The woman opened a case of crimen injuria against Sepale last Wednesday, while the ANC in the province has since suspended him.
