SOWETAN | ANC fails to deal with bad apples
By Sowetan - 09 May 2023 - 09:43
The story of an ANC councillor in the North West who has been accused of the rapes of two minors raises a number of disturbing and concerning issues.
Tebogo Sepale, a councillor in the Matlosana local municipality, was arrested at the weekend and is facing two counts of statutory rape after a shock video of his alleged acts of wrongdoing was circulated on social media...
