A 38-year-old man who shot a 51-year-old police colonel in the leg in Brown's Farm, Cape Town, on Friday will appear in court in Athlone on Monday.
“The colonel and three colleagues were on crime prevention patrols in the area at about 3.50pm when they were alerted about an armed robbery in progress in Mnixi Street. They immediately responded and approached a beverage delivery vehicle which was the target of the robbery,” said police spokesperson Col Andre Traut.
“Upon their arrival, the suspects fled on foot, with police in pursuit. One suspect opened fire on the police and wounded the colonel. The suspect was pursued by the colonel’s colleagues until he was arrested and disarmed. The other suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought,” he added.
The man faces charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and armed robbery.
The colonel was admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition.
“The SAPS will not tolerate attacks on its members. We will use all our resources to bring perpetrators to book so they face the consequences in a court of law,” said Traut.
TimesLIVE
Man arrested for shooting police colonel during crime-prevention operation
Image: Gareth Wilson
A 38-year-old man who shot a 51-year-old police colonel in the leg in Brown's Farm, Cape Town, on Friday will appear in court in Athlone on Monday.
“The colonel and three colleagues were on crime prevention patrols in the area at about 3.50pm when they were alerted about an armed robbery in progress in Mnixi Street. They immediately responded and approached a beverage delivery vehicle which was the target of the robbery,” said police spokesperson Col Andre Traut.
“Upon their arrival, the suspects fled on foot, with police in pursuit. One suspect opened fire on the police and wounded the colonel. The suspect was pursued by the colonel’s colleagues until he was arrested and disarmed. The other suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought,” he added.
The man faces charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and armed robbery.
The colonel was admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition.
“The SAPS will not tolerate attacks on its members. We will use all our resources to bring perpetrators to book so they face the consequences in a court of law,” said Traut.
TimesLIVE
MMUSI MAIMANE | SA needs decentralised policing to curb crime
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos