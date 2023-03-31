A group of 87 illegal miners were sentenced to 696 years imprisonment by the Stilfontein regional court last Thursday.
This means they will each serve eight years in jail.
The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority said the illegal miners were arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation at Shaft 2 in Orkney on October 20 2021.
Hawks spokesperson Cpt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the offenders were arrested during an intelligence driven operation led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by the Special Task Force and the District Illicit Mining Task Team.
“The operation was a culmination of months of surveillance after the illegal miners took control of a dormant shaft. During the operation, a shootout between the police and the illegal miners ensued, resulting in six illegal miners being fatally wounded and eight injured,” said Rikhotso.
She said during the arrest, illegal mining paraphernalia, gold bearing material, two mini buses, eleven firearms (three shotguns, four pistols, three rifles and one revolver), about 4,000 cartridges of ammunition and bags of food were seized.
Rikhotso said the accused pleaded guilty to charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances on March 28.
She said North West Hawks head Maj-Gen Patrick Mbotho and the director for public prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo, lauded the exceptional work by the multi-disciplinary team that worked tirelessly on this case.
“They further lauded Adv Chris Kok from the National Prosecuting Authority for the excellent work and dedication,” said Rikhotso.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
87 illegal miners sentenced to 696 years in jail
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
