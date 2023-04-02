KZN cops believe they have cracked a syndicate behind spate of Durban shootings

Police in KwaZulu-Natal believe they have broken the back of a syndicate behind a spate of shootings and drug-related crimes in Durban.
This follows the arrest of a suspected drug dealer on Saturday morning during an intelligence-driven operation.
The KwaZulu-Natal police anti-gang unit was searching for suspects linked to the fatal shooting of three people including a child on March 21 in Springfield, Durban.
“They spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle used in the commission of the crime,” said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
Netshiunda said after the arrest of the suspect further investigation led the team to premises in Morningside, Durban, where five other suspected drug dealers were shot dead in a shoot-out with police.
“Five firearms including three rifles and two pistols, money and drugs worth an undisclosed amount of money have been seized by police.”
Netshiunda said the arrested suspect would likely face charges of possession of drugs, illegal possession of firearms and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Minister of police Bheki Cele said the incident should send a stern warning to criminals.
“Well done to all involved, we have been having a challenge of shootings and drug-related crimes in KZN and these suspects are believed to be part of the syndicate who have been operating in Durban and surrounding areas. Good work to the team but there is more that still needs to be done, so we are definitely coming for more of them,” he said.
