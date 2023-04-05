×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Search on for domestic employees of Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha

05 April 2023 - 09:52
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
The team has received information that the couple’s domestic employees could be missing and police are searching the Hyde Park home.
The team has received information that the couple’s domestic employees could be missing and police are searching the Hyde Park home.
Image: Alaister Russell

Police, who have launched a forensic operation at the upmarket Johannesburg hideout of “Facebook rapist”, murderer and conman Thabo Bester this week, are believed to be searching for his missing domestic worker and gardener.

This has not been confirmed by police but TimesLIVE has learnt from sources that officers received information that the employees of Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana have disappeared.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe declined to comment on the investigation into Bester and the SAPS efforts to recapture him and Magudumana.

G4S to appear before parliament for Bester escape

Parliament has kicked off the process of officially summoning G4S Security before it to explain how rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from a ...
News
2 hours ago

“Organised crime detectives are investigating. We ask that the team be given space to do their work,” she said.

On Tuesday police crime scene experts, kitted out in forensic overalls, descended on the R12m Hyde Park property which the couple were renting. They were seen photographing the entrances.

Sources close to the investigation said a search of the property, which is screened by high-security walls and extensive gates, would continue on Wednesday.

“The team has received information that the couple’s domestic employees could be missing. That is why they are here. There is a search for them. It is being done here and elsewhere in the province. At the moment it is just information that has been received. There is no confirmation yet.”

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...