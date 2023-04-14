Foreigners must carry their passports all the time — SAPS

The SAPS says foreigners should carry their passports with them all the time.

Police arrested more than 50 undocumented foreigners on Thursday during a roadblock as part of “Operation Okae Moloa” in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Among them was a doctor from Iran, who was arrested for failing to produce his passport.

“Phone somebody to come and get the bike and to bring your passport. If you don't have your passport with you, you are an illegal immigrant and will be arrested and detained,” a police officer can be heard telling the doctor in a Twitter video.