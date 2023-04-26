NATHANIEL LEE | A light at the end of rail tunnel as trains go back to the tracks

One of the dismal failures of the ANC government was in the disability to keep trains running.
Trains provide a relatively affordable public transport service to commuters in comparison to buses and minibus taxis. Currently most trains sit idle due to the vandalism of rail infrastructure and burning of trains, with many train stations stripped bare. The decline in service accelerated during the height of the Covid–19 pandemic with the associated lockdowns further eroding the rail system. The dysfunction of trains leads to increasing congestion of trucks on our roads with the resultant deterioration of road infrastructure. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), has commenced with the rehabilitation and upgrade programme, which has seen the restoration of commuter services in a number of priority corridors. The lack of efficient public transport is a major constraint on economic growth, job creation and business productivity.
It was therefore exciting to welcome the reinstatement of the Naledi to Johannesburg corridor late last year. The corridor was opened up in November 2022 with Prasa introducing its Electric Modular Units (EMU). The “People’s Trains”, as they are dubbed, came into operation with new conditions that include prohibitions on smoking, weapons, littering, eating or drinking, churches, trading or gambling. The six–cart blue trains are fitted with surveillance cameras and air conditioning. Upgrades on other parts of the rail network such as the Vereeniging and Johannesburg corridor are still underway.
The return of trains was welcomed by many though the new regulations raised a few murmurs of disapproval, with hawkers lamenting the termination of their source of livelihood. Evangelical denominations also feel hard done by for being deprived of bringing more converts to the Lord. Schoolchildren also had to bear the brunt of the unavailability of trains, which served as transport to and from school.
It was therefore disappointing to learn that in March a Metrorail train was vandalised allegedly by schoolchildren throwing stones in Soweto. They apparently broke its windows as it stood on the embankment between Mzimhlophe and New Canada stations. Fortunately, the protection service was able to confront and apprehend the three culprits who are said to be under the age of 16. Cases of malicious damage to property were opened at the Orlando police station. In a statement, Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said: “We appeal to community leaders, schools, families, and communities to raise awareness of the dangers of these acts, which threaten Metrorail’s ability to provide much–needed safe, reliable and affordable train service to commuters.”
Two weeks ago, I took the plunge and boarded the Johannesburg–bound train from Phomolong station. What I noticed first was the state of the station itself, which was spotlessly clean in addition to the presence of security personnel. One can only hope that some of the hiccups that became synonymous with train disservice such as abrupt and unannounced train cancellations, delays, stopping between the stations, are a thing of the past. Overcrowding also used to be a challenge as commuters used to jostle with each other just to embark or disembark. A dangerous situation would be created as other commuters would hang by a thread through the doors by holding the handle. The new trains cannot move if the doors are not closed, which is another welcome safety feature.
The availability of trains will hopefully reduce the rate of road fatalities, which involve schoolchildren. The prohibition on drinking and gambling will also lower the rate of crime in trains, especially with the visible security that is part of the new setup. There is also a need for a partnership between the education and transport departments that would seek to ensure the provision of learner transport, which is a basic component of the right to basic education. It is therefore disheartening that pupils get caught in acts of vandalism of rail infrastructure so essential to the realisation of their education dreams.
One can only hope that Prasa is able to overcome many of its serious challenges that led to its current state of disarray. These include corruption, incompetence and little if any long–term planning. This led to a situation where trains became an unpopular mode of public transport as train services became worse than during apartheid.
Only time will tell whether the gradual reinstatement of train services at several corridors represents a light at the end of the rail tunnel.
NATHANIEL LEE | A light at the end of rail tunnel as trains go back to the tracks
The return of the rail service will ease road congestion
Image: Antonio Muchave
