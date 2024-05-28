The father of an MK Party member who was shot in Katlehong on the East Rand on Sunday afternoon has told of how the ambulance stopped along the road as paramedics tried to resuscitate his son.
Family of shot MK Party member ‘wants answers’
‘We are in so much pain’ - victim's dad
The father of an MK Party member who was shot in Katlehong on the East Rand on Sunday afternoon has told of how the ambulance stopped along the road as paramedics tried to resuscitate his son.
Bongani Mkhwanazi, 32, and Xolani Nzimande, 40, were shot at Thwala section.
Bongani's father Mzwakhe Mkhwanazi said he and his son had earlier attended a party agent meeting which started around 4pm in another section ahead of the elections.
He said soon after that, his son Bongani and Nzimande walked other members to Thwala section.
“I went home, hoping to sleep. I was feeling a little tired. Before I could get home, just after 5pm, I got a call telling me that my Bongani had been shot,” he said.
“I drove there and found that the ambulance was already attending to him. They placed him in the vehicle and they drove away.
Two MK Party members fatally shot in Katlehong
“I was following them when suddenly, they stopped...they started plugging machines and pumping his chest. They were trying to resuscitate him."
He said he learnt upon arrival at the hospital that his son did not make it.
Nzimande was declared dead at the scene.
The Mkhwanazis want answers.
Bongani’s aunt Busisiwe Mahlangu-Mkhwanazi said : “We were told by some witnesses that even after he was shot Bongani was crawling towards his comrade Xolani to try and assist him. That’s the kind of person he was.
“We are in so much pain. Taking a life in this country is so easy and if our lawmakers do not consider the death penalty they will not be able to control these kinds of crimes. Just like that, our son is gone.”
The Mkhwanazi home was packed with neighbours and relatives who came to console the family.
At Nzimande’s rented room, friends of his partner had gathered to support the mother of his two children, who said was still awaiting the family from KwaZulu-Natal.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said three people have been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday.
They face two counts of murder.
“One firearm and a knife were recovered at the scene. [The] motive for the incident will form part of the investigations.”
