Limpopo police have arrested a 33-year-old woman for murder after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument over his alleged infidelity.
The wife had accused him of cheating with a woman living in the same premises as them.
Police said the woman shot the man with his own gun as he tried to flee while being confronted about his alleged cheating.
Spokesperson for Limpopo police, Col Malesela Ledwaba, said police and paramedics were called to the scene on Monday morning and found the 32-year-old man lying in a pool of blood.
He did not say how many time he had been shot.
Ledwaba said allegations were that the couple, who are originally from KwaZulu-Natal but were living in Elansdoom, were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting.
“According to the preliminary information, the violence ensued after the suspect found out about her husband's infidelity which was taking place on the same rental premises.
“She then fetched her husband's licensed firearm and started firing several shots at him while he was trying to escape. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old victim was shot and he collapsed on the street.
"Upon arrival at the scene, police and emergency medical services found the victim lying in a pool of blood and he was certified dead. The firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was found on the scene and was confiscated for further investigation," he said.
Ledwaba said both husband and wife were teachers at different schools in the area. He said the identity of the victim would be released in due course.
“The provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has highlighted the continuous struggle against gender-based violence in the province, urging communities to seek professional help to resolve relationship issues instead of resorting to violence,” said Ledwaba.
The suspect was expected to appear at the Moutse magistrate's court for a charge of murder.
Wife charged with murder for shooting husband over cheating allegations
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
