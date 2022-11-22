Gauteng re-advertises crime warden job — minus councillor criteria

The Gauteng government has reposted an advert to recruit 6,000 “crime prevention wardens”, three weeks after pulling the ad in the wake of an outcry.
One of the criteria for potential candidates in the original ad for the internships was a motivation letter from their ward councillor, which was criticised for smacking of political patronage.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi posted a reworked ad on Tuesday, saying: “We promised to hire 6,000 young and fit personnel to assist us in fighting crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism in our communities. If you know someone who’s brave and fearless ask them to apply.”
This time the criteria states applicants with previous training in safety and security and prior involvement as volunteers with government safety programmes in their areas will have an advantage.
This is in addition to having proven fitness, a driver's licence and matric, and no criminal record. The closing date for applications is December 5. A R4,000 stipend will be paid during the training period of three to six months.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: Panyaza Lesufi via Twitter
