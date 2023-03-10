Mamabolo doubles crime prevention budget to R2.7bn
R31.4m for CCTV cameras and R50m for drones
By Nomazima Nkosi and Noxolo Sibiya - 10 March 2023 - 07:00
Several Gauteng provincial departments have shaved off millions in their budgets to fund premier Panyaza Lesufi’s bold plan to use technology to fight crime, which has been identified as an apex priority.
Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday allocated R2.7bn to the department of community safety, which had received R1.3bn in the previous financial year...
