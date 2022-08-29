×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspect bust at Botswana border for 'smuggling cocaine worth R2.2m'

By TimesLIVE - 29 August 2022 - 15:39
The Hawks seized cocaine which was found hidden inside false compartments of a 45-year-old suspect's backpacks.
The Hawks seized cocaine which was found hidden inside false compartments of a 45-year-old suspect's backpacks.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks in the North West arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth about R2.2m at the Swartkopfontein border post on Sunday.

“The multidisciplinary team was conducting cross-border operations on Sunday. The suspect was arrested after a taxi travelling from Botswana to SA was searched and three bags of cocaine were allegedly found hidden in false compartments of his two backpacks,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

The man will appear in the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

TimesLIVE

Crystal meth destined for Australia seized at Johannesburg airport

Crystal meth valued at R236m was intercepted by customs officers at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...