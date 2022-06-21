Cocaine worth more than R100m found on vessel in Durban harbour

A total of 265 bricks of cocaine worth R111m were discovered concealed in bags aboard a vessel ferrying trucks in the Durban harbour on Saturday.

On Tuesday the Hawks said members from the narcotics enforcement bureau in Durban made the discovery after a tip-off.

“On Saturday the Hawks team and police operational response services were alerted about a suspicious consignment in a vessel ferrying trucks.

“The team arrived and recovered canvas bags with 265 bricks of cocaine. The drugs have an estimated value of R111m.